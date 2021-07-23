COVID-19 Cases Climb in Moore County, Causing Uptick in Hospitalizations

FirstHealth of the Carolinas is seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the company’s multi-county medical system, reflecting a statewide uptick in coronavirus infections.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth, said 24 people were hospitalized with the disease across the system last week, with most of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Only seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month, Sloan said.
The highly contagious delta variant of the virus has caused infections to surge across the state, especially among individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious diseases specialist for FirstHealth, said unvaccinated patients account for the vast majority of the system’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
“The delta variant is more dangerous because it could have an outsized effect on those who are not vaccinated,” Arnoczy said. “Even in our area, where COVID-19 cases fell for much of the early part of the summer, we are seeing an uptick.”
Hospitals across the state are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients. On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said hospitalizations have doubled since July 9 and are “at the highest rate they have been” since the start of May.
"Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said in a statement. "Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces."
Nearly 180 new infections have been recorded in Moore County since July 1, according to data from the local health department. That’s more than double the number of cases recorded during the entire month of June.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 10.8 percent on Friday, the highest rate reported since March 10. The county saw a rolling, daily average of about 14 new cases for the seven days ending Friday.
Despite the spike in cases, demand for the vaccine appears to be waning. About 46 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of only 1 percent from the beginning of July.
“Right now, those most at risk are people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19,” Arnoczy said. “As we move into the second half of summer and with school soon, we encourage all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. It’s quick, painless and can help us avoid a fall and winter of increased cases and, sadly, deaths.”
Over 9,240 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 196 of those infections, or about 2 percent, have been fatal.
DHHS said more than 94 percent of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated.
FirstHealth Won’t Make Vaccines Mandatory for Staff
Several hospital systems announced this week that vaccines will be mandatory for employees. Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and UNC Medical Center are all requiring workers to get vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Healthcare Association.
Gretchen Kelly, administrative director of public relations for FirstHealth, said the company does not plan to make vaccinations mandatory for staff at this time.” However, she said, “administration may reconsider its policy as circumstances, such as FDA approval, could occur in the future.”
None of the vaccines currently authorized for emergency use have been officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
“While we are not mandating COVID vaccines at this time, we strongly encourage all employees, medical staff and volunteers to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible,” Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth, said in a statement. “The vaccines are safe and effective and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. We know that these vaccines offer the best protection against COVID-19 known and substantial risks.”
About 60 percent of FirstHealth staff are vaccinated, according to Kelly. She said the company continues to vaccinate workers on an “ongoing basis,” with “dozens of employees" scheduled to receive their first shots next week.
(5) comments
St. Joseph of the Pines has made vaccination mandatory by mid Sept. for all employees Those employees not vaccinated will be terminated. According to a press release, Trinity Health, which operates SJP, announced July 8 that all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated.
More fear-mongering from a government that has been wrong on every aspect of this fake pandemic. Masks remain totally useless for any variant of the CCP flu and surely do more harm than good. Never wore one, never will. Never got a flu shot, never will. Health is terrific, never felt better.
You are bait Kent just waiting to be swallowed up. You probably know ,viruses attack bacteria on a regular basis. Bacteria are smart enough to figure out how to prevent the virus from killing them all and they do what's necessary. We've figured it out too,it's called a shot. Get your shot or you not as smart as a bacteria?
John Misiaszek
"Most people will either get vaccinated, or have been previously infected, or they will get this Delta variant," Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.
"And for most people who get this Delta variant, it's going to be the most serious virus that they get in their lifetime in terms of the risk of putting them in the hospital," said Gottlieb, who was commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration during the Trump administration.
For those not fully vaccinated, "quality of mask is going to make a difference with a variant that spreads more aggressively, like Delta does, where people are more contagious and exude more virus," he said.
Know what Kent, you and millions of other conspiracy minded Trumpists will be the one's who suffer from the Delta variant. Based on the number of you who voted from him, there are at least 70 million of you out there. If most of you get it, as suggested, at least 1% of you will likely die. That's 700,000 fewer Trumpists to worry about come 2022 and 2024 election time. I think that would be horrible nonetheless. But there is nothing I, or others who don't believe in government conspiracies can do about it. If it happens, it happens, and it's your own d__n fault.
Due to my age I got vaccinated back in February. It's been a pleasure not to have to wear a mask, and I'd prefer not to again as it drives my sinuses crazy, plus it protects folks from me more than me from them. I just wish everyone who could physically take the vaccine would do so. I hate to see the hospital staff back doing what they were before. I'd like to go eat in at a restaurant, but just don't feel it is safe to be inside with others for that amount of time. My old dog needs me so I have to stay healthy for her.
