Moore County is dedicating $114,000 of its federal coronavirus aid to provide nine temperature kiosks and 75,000 reusable cloth face masks to Moore County Schools to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
The Moore County Health Department presented the request during the Tuesday, Dec. 1 regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.
“This is the biggest bang for our buck in Moore County to protect children, faculty and staff while children are back in school,” said Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department.
As approved, CARES Act funding will be used to purchase nine temperature kiosks at a cost of $20,555; 10,000 reusable child-size face masks at a cost of $12,500; and 65,000 reusable masks suitable for middle and high school-aged students and adults at a cost of $81,250, for a total estimated outlay of $114,305.
County Commissioner Louis Gregory asked for assurances that the face masks were a necessary expense. Wittmann said the additional supply would ensure that each student was provided with five reusable face masks, as recommended by the Department of Public Instruction.
“This is not a cost to the county, but it is a cost thing to taxpayers,” Gregory said. “I want to make sure we are doing what needs to be done, and working with the state to see what they are providing in addition to what we are doing.”
Tim Locklair, MCS chief officer for academics and student support services for the school district, thanked the Health Department and county leaders for their active collaboration and support. He noted the cloth face masks will replenish needed supplies for the spring semester.
A total of 125 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to public schools in Moore County, with 94 students and 31 staff members testing positive since the district resumed limited in-person instruction on Aug. 17. The Community Learning Center at Pinckney is the only school in the district where a student has not tested positive, according to an online spreadsheet maintained by the Moore County school system.
The spreadsheet showed that 107 students and a dozen staff members in the district were “under quarantine due to exposure” before the Thanksgiving holiday, the most recent data available as of Tuesday morning.
Moore County has received a total of $3.84 million in federal aid in responding to the pandemic. The county initially received $1.89 million in the first round of relief funds from the state in June and developed a plan to purchase additional ambulances, temperature monitoring stations for various facilities and additional equipment for emergency shelters to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.
The release of the second round of coronavirus relief funding, which Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law July 1, required that 25 percent of all the funds must be allocated to municipalities. Funding was also allocated to several nonprofit groups and public school Parent Teacher Organizations for family assistance.
Also Tuesday, county leaders unanimously approved a request from the Moore County Health Department for the purchase and donation of a single temperature kiosk at a cost of $2,284 to the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic was also approved unanimously. Located on Trimble Plant Road in Southern Pines, the nonprofit clinic serves uninsured and underinsured Moore County residents.
Moore County is closing in on 3,000 cases of COVID-19, an alarming milestone that underscores the accelerated spread of the coronavirus.
It took longer to reach the previous thousand-case benchmarks. The county’s total coronavirus cases hit 1,000 on Aug. 10, about six months after the area’s first known infection. Cases surpassed 2,000 nearly two months later, on Oct. 13.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Matt Garner, public information officer for the local health department, said the county saw a record 96 cases last weekend and Monday.
“Case numbers are definitely on the rise,” he said.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County is trending upward, as well. About 7.6 percent of tests administered in the county had come back positive as of Monday, up from 6.7 percent a month earlier. The statewide average stood at 9.5 percent as of Tuesday morning.
The Moore County Board of Health is expected to discuss the health department’s response to the pandemic during a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. on Monday. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held online over the videoconferencing platform WebEx.
Members of the community can watch live on webex.com using a computer or smartphone. The meeting number is 1798153124, and the password is BOH1220.
To listen to the meeting over the phone, dial 1-408-418-9388 and enter 1798153124 after being prompted to provide the meeting number.
Public comments of 350 words or less can be submitted by emailing tforrest@moorecountync.gov or calling 910-947-4502. Comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday to be read during the meeting.
