Moore County health officials are beginning to update their existing pandemic vaccination plan to account for a new coronavirus vaccine once it is approved and mass produced.
In a news release sent out Thursday morning, the Moore County Health Department said it wants to account for how it will work with local partners such as Moore County Emergency Management, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Moore County Schools, and all long-term care facilities.
The U.S. Public Health Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is overseeing Operation Warp Speed, an initiative being funded to speed research and development of a COVID019 vaccine. Federal officials have said such a vaccine could be approved for production later this year or in 2021. The stated goal is to have 300 million doses of a vaccine by January, but some federal health officials have called that timeline aggressive.
The Trump Administration first announced the framework for Operation Warp Speed on May 15th.
The Moore County Health Department will be using its existing pandemic vaccination plan as a starting point. The plan will be adjusted as more information becomes available from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the National Academy of Medicine as well as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
As part of Operation Warp Speed, five jurisdictions have been selected by the federal government as pilot sites to refine the National Vaccination Plan. They are: North Dakota, Florida, California, Minnesota, and Philadelphia.
The Health Department is urging residents to stay current for all vaccinations. Vaccination against seasonal flu, measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), pertussis, typhoid/diphtheria (Tdap), tetanus, polio, etc. will help individuals avoid being infected with vaccine-preventable diseases and thus make them less vulnerable to infection and/or complications arising from COVID-19.
(1) comment
Don’t hold your breath. It took 50 years to develop a safe polio vaccine and get it in use. There is still no vaccine for AIDS despite billions spent on it. The Woo Hand flu vaccine is really only of much use for those in greatest risk categories. I don’t need it. Let’s make sure the Chinese pay for its development, production and use and charge them $1000 a shot. The surplus funds should go to all the business owners who have lost billions through knee-jerk actions from politicians and unelected bureaucrats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.