COVID-19 claimed the lives of four Moore County residents on Oct. 10, one of the largest single-day death tolls in recent memory.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said the deceased individuals varied in age. The youngest was a man in the “25 to 49 age group,” Garner said, while the oldest was a woman over 75.
They were among the five deaths announced last Wednesday by the health department. Garner said the other death involved a woman in the “64 to 74” age group who died on Oct. 8.
Another new death was announced by the department on Tuesday. The deceased was a man older than 75 who died on Oct. 11, according to Garner.
At least 248 residents have died of complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. About 1.8 percent of the nearly 13,500 infections recorded in the county have been fatal.
The county saw a moving average of 23 new cases a day for the seven days ending Tuesday. The daily percentage of tests returning stands at 10.2 percent.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas reported that 35 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its multi-county system on Monday, with the majority of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Seven of the patients were vaccinated, according to FirstHealth.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that about 56 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning.
Thank you for the information Jaymie. It's astonishing that since July we've lost about one-fifth of the total fatalities since this pandemic began 18 months ago. It's still such a struggle to lower transmission when people are only focused on their family's rights. Helping vulnerable neighbors be safe is important to our community. Moore county helps our own so many ways. Keep wearing masks and waahing hands, because 2% fatalities of zero cases is zero. Every person counts, and sometimes we are unaware of the vulnerable among us, who have the right to be in public same as everyone else. Just show respect for the "public" world you inhabit, please. Honestly, we're all sharing some space. If the space was less Covid-y it would benefit us all.
