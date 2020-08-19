The Moore County Board of Health, the entity that oversees the local Health Department, has convened only twice since the coronavirus reached the Sandhills.
On Tuesday, less than an hour after the Health Department announced the area’s 21st death in connection with COVID-19, county commissioners questioned Robert Wittmann, the agency’s director, about the board’s infrequent meeting schedule amid a global pandemic.
“It has been a concern of mine that the health board has not called for more frequent meetings,” Commissioner Catherine Graham said. “My concern is why are they not meeting more than that all the way through this pandemic?"
She added: "I question that as a commissioner and as a citizen of Moore County. I think the health board should have been meeting more than they have.”
Her comments were echoed by Commissioner Louis Gregory, himself an ex-officio member of the Board of Health. Addressing Wittmann, Gregory said the “manner in which this is being conducted does not satisfy me.”
“I think it’s important that we have monthly meetings with our health board,” Gregory said. “The meetings should be open, not closed, and the public should be invited to express their concerns.”
The board's meetings have always been open to the public, but they are rarely attended by non-members. The health board last convened on July 13; it is not scheduled to meet again until Oct. 5.
Graham acknowledged that the commissioners have "no authority over” Wittmann, who is supervised by the Board of Health. Members of the board are appointed by the commissioners, but the board itself is not governed by the commission.
The board is made up of 11 members, most of whom are required by law to work in various medical fields. Wittmann serves as the group’s secretary.
He did not comment on the commissioners’ calls for the board to meet more often. The current meeting schedule was adopted by the Board of Health in December, according to the minutes from that meeting.
No meeting minutes have been posted online by the Health Department since January. The board has met three times since then, with the previous two meetings conducted over the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The Health Department's website states that William Mang, a Pinehurst pharmacist who serves as the board’s chairman, has the authority to call additional meetings “as necessary.” The vice chairman of the board is Leo Santowasso, an engineer who also lives in Pinehurst.
Along with Gregory, other members include physician Mark Brenner, nurse Max Muse, dentist Kamron Monroe and members-at-large Sharon Odom and B.J. Goodridge. New members who have yet to participate in a scheduled meeting include Benjamin Wacker, an optometrist appointed on Tuesday, and Tony Price, a member-at-large appointed on Aug. 4.
Though commissioners cannot order the health board to meet more frequently, they are not entirely without recourse. The University of North Carolina School of Government notes that a board of elected county commissioners can make itself the policy-making body for a local health department by abolishing the existing board of health.
A total of 1,123 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since March 18, when a Southern Pines physician became the first resident to test positive for the disease. About 12 percent of the county’s reported infections are linked to outbreaks at seven local long-term care facilities, along with 12 of the area's 21 deaths.
Addressing the commissioners on Tuesday, Wittmann said the death rate for the county is “.002 percent.”
“When you look at our county and other counties throughout the state and nation, the citizens of Moore County are doing pretty darn good job,” he said.
However, the proportion of deaths among residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is closer to 2 percent. And death is far from the only consequence of infection.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas said 27 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across its hospital system on Wednesday, with most of the patients being treated at the company’s flagship facility in Pinehurst.
There is also the far more common consequence of missing work. Some of the county’s largest employers have enacted policies barring infected individuals from returning to work until they test negative for the disease.
“We need to do everything possible to show that we’re doing everything we can to be able to take care of these health concerns,” Gregory said on Tuesday. “It doesn’t look like (the virus) is going to go away tomorrow with just wearing a mask and washing your hands.”
(2) comments
Jayme, thanks again for your reporting on the Commissioners' concern on the operation of the Board of Health. I believe, as elected officials, the Commissioners should take a more active role in the operation of the Health Departments particularly during this Pandemic. More info is needed on the activities such as Contact Tracing and its results.
Paul Hallet
Jaymie, Fine reporting yet again and great work following up on the control the Commissioner's could exercise over the Board of Health if it becomes necessary.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.