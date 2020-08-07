Peak Resources Pinelake
(Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot)

Coronavirus outbreaks have been announced at two additional long-term care facilities in Moore County.

According to the Moore County Health Department, four employees and a resident of Peak Resources Pinelake recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The infections were discovered after the facility’s administration learned on July 24 that a staff member had contracted the disease, prompting the Carthage nursing home to conduct mass testing last week.

Because the testing yielded additional cases, another round of tests was ordered at the facility. That testing began Thursday, the Health Department said.

The second outbreak was reported at The Greens, a Pinehurst facility where an employee and a resident both tested positive. An outbreak is defined by the state as an occurrence of two or more active cases in a so-called “congregate living setting.”

A total of six outbreaks have now been reported at local long-term care facilities. The previous outbreaks were reported at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Fox Hollow Senior Living, Accordius at Aberdeen and Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care.

The outbreaks at both Pinehurst Healthcare and Fox Hollow are presumed to be over. An outbreak is considered over “if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Twelve of the county’s 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19 are linked to outbreaks, along with 138 of the area’s 992 laboratory-confirmed cases.

This story is developing; check back for updates.

