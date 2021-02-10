Accordius Health at Aberdeen reappeared on the state’s list of facilities with ongoing coronavirus outbreaks on Tuesday, three weeks after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that no new infections had been linked to the nursing home in nearly a month.
The listing was accompanied by a footnote suggesting DHHS was not notified of additional COVID-19 cases at the Pee Dee Road facility, formerly known as Kingswood Nursing, when it was removed from the list on Jan. 19.
“This congregate living location was added back to the list based on information indicating that it continues to have an ongoing outbreak,” DHHS wrote.
An outbreak is considered to be concluded after 28 days pass with no “evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” according to DHHS. While many nursing homes and assisted living communities in Moore County have experienced multiple outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, it is unusual for DHHS to reopen an outbreak at a facility instead of simply declaring a new one.
Yet the agency’s updated information shows Accordius Health at Aberdeen with 106 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths attributed to the disease, the same totals reported before the nursing home was taken off the state’s list in January.
The outbreak at Accordius Health at Aberdeen began after three employees tested positive in July. Weeks passed with no new infections, and it began to look as if the virus would spare the nursing home’s elderly residents.
But a resident tested positive just days before the 100-bed facility was expected to be removed from the state’s list for the first time. Sixty-three other residents later tested positive, along with 39 more staff members.
At least six residents and an employee of the nursing home have died of complications from COVID-19.
An unannounced survey conducted at Accordius Health at Aberdeen from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 found the facility to be in compliance with infection control regulations, according to an inspection report released by DHHS.
Surveys conducted later that month at two other local nursing homes with outbreaks, The Greens and St. Joseph of the Pines’ Health Center, found both facilities to be out of compliance.
DHHS defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a nursing home or assisted living community. Eleven outbreaks were being monitored in Moore County as of Tuesday.
Facilities with active outbreaks include:
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, a nursing home where at least 64 residents and 42 staff members have tested positive, and where an employee and six residents have died.
• Brookdale Senior Living, an assisted living community in Pinehurst where two residents and a staff member have tested positive.
• The Coventry, an assisted living community in Southern Pines where eight residents and 11 staff members have tested positive, and where two residents have died. The deaths have been acknowledged by the health department but not by DHHS.
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, an assisted living community in Southern Pines that is experiencing its second outbreak. A resident and three staff members have tested positive in the current outbreak.
• The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home that is experiencing its second outbreak. Eighty-two residents and 26 staff members have tested positive in the current outbreak, and 15 residents have died.
• Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home that is experiencing its second outbreak. Ninety-two residents and 33 staff members have tested positive in the current outbreak, and 15 residents have died.
• Penick Village, a Southern Pines nursing home that is experiencing its second outbreak. Forty-four residents and 37 staff members have tested positive in the current outbreak, and four residents have died, according to a memo shared last month by the facility’s administration. Only 42 infections and two deaths are included in the latest report from DHHS.
• Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home that is experiencing its second outbreak. Two residents and two staff members have tested positive in the current outbreak.
• Quail Haven Village, a Pinehurst nursing home that is experiencing its second outbreak. Thirty-eight residents and 41 staff members have tested positive in the current outbreak, and five residents have died.
• St. Joseph of the Pines’ Health Center, a Southern Pines nursing home where 43 residents and 48 staff members have tested positive, and where seven residents have died.
• Tara Plantation, an assisted living community in Carthage where 53 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive, and where two residents have died.
The Moore County Health Department said 53 percent of all COVID-19 deaths reported in Moore County are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Coronavirus vaccines have been administered at some nursing homes and assisted living communities in the county through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program, but it was not immediately clear how many facilities were still awaiting vaccination as of Tuesday evening.
