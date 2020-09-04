An assisted living community in Southern Pines is experiencing the county’s ninth coronavirus outbreak.
Four residents and four employees of Elmcroft Senior Living recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Moore County Health Department. An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.
When an outbreak is identified in a long-term care setting, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing. Nursing home employees across the state are already tested twice-a-month, but a new federal rule will require more frequent testing for facilities in counties where the positivity rate is higher than 5 percent.
The positivity rate in Moore County was 8.8 percent as of Friday evening.
At least 210 of the county’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, along with 13 of the 22 deaths attributed to the disease. Earlier this week, the health department announced that a resident of Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst had died following an outbreak at the nursing home.
