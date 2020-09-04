Outbreak data for Moore County as of Sept. 4, 2020.

Outbreak data for Moore County as of Sept. 4, 2020.

 GRAPHIC BY JAYMIE BAXLEY/THE PILOT

An assisted living community in Southern Pines is experiencing the county’s ninth coronavirus outbreak.

Four residents and four employees of Elmcroft Senior Living recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Moore County Health Department. An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.

When an outbreak is identified in a long-term care setting, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing. Nursing home employees across the state are already tested twice-a-month, but a new federal rule will require more frequent testing for facilities in counties where the positivity rate is higher than 5 percent.

The positivity rate in Moore County was 8.8 percent as of Friday evening.

At least 210 of the county’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, along with 13 of the 22 deaths attributed to the disease. Earlier this week, the health department announced that a resident of Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst had died following an outbreak at the nursing home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days