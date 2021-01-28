About 45 percent of all deaths recorded in Moore County since New Year’s Day are in some way linked to the coronavirus, according to The Pilot’s analysis of every death certificate filed so far in January.
COVID-19 was cited on 59 of the 133 certificates reviewed Thursday morning at the Moore County Register of Deeds Office in Carthage. Forty of the deceased individuals were residents of the county, while the other 19 were out-of-county residents who died after being admitted to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
The youngest person to perish was a 35-year-old man from Biscoe who worked as a senior analyst for a real estate company. He died at the hospital on Jan. 11.
The oldest individual was a 103-year-old woman from Rockingham who taught Sunday school at her Methodist church for several decades. She died on Jan. 5 at Quail Haven Health Care, a nursing facility in Pinehurst.
COVID-19 was listed as the immediate cause of death in 32 of the death certificates reviewed by The Pilot. Twenty-six of the certificates cited the disease as an “underlying cause that initiated the events resulting in death,” and one certificate said it was a “significant condition contributing to death.”
At least 133 residents of Moore County have died in connection with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the local health department. Twenty-four of those deaths, some of which date back to December, were first announced by the agency on Thursday.
Addressing the delayed announcement in a news release, the health department said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services must be notified of coronavirus-related deaths before they are reported to the public.
“COVID-19 reporting requires confirmation of the COVID diagnosis involving acquiring and reviewing laboratory reports and medical records” the health department said. “Once this has been accomplished the death may be locally reported as a confirmed COVID death. Sometimes there is difficulty in obtaining records and confirming the cases. Thus, COVID-19 deaths may not be reported to the public immediately after an individual’s death certificate has been completed.”
The agency also acknowledged that “recent delays in statistical reporting” have been “due in large part to COVID-19 vaccinations which have taken precedence.”
A total of 10,536 people in the county had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which requires two shots to be fully effective, as of Thursday, according to DHHS. The second shot has been administered to 1,756 people.
Over 6,900 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since March, with more than 2,000 of those infections identified in January alone. The health department said the county had a seven-day moving average of 74 new cases on Thursday.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stands at 12.6 percent, much higher than the statewide average of 7.9 percent. The goal is 5 percent.
(1) comment
1.92 % of those with confirmed cases of COVID in Moore County have died compared to 1.67% nationwide. That's a 15% higher death rate compared to the national average.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.