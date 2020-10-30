While the spread of the coronavirus appears to have slowed in Moore County over the past week, the death count continues to rise.
Three new deaths were reported Friday by the Moore County Health Department, bringing the pandemic’s local toll to 46 lives. The latest deaths all involve residents of Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home that is currently experiencing the county’s largest outbreak in a long-term care setting.
Data released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services actually showed four new coronavirus-related deaths at the nursing home. The state is reporting that seven elderly residents of the 110-bed facility have died since the outbreak began in September.
A total of 94 infections are linked to the nursing home, with 75 residents and 19 staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Peak Resources Pinelake is the county’s only long-term care facility to suffer two separate coronavirus outbreaks. Just six individuals tested positive in the previous outbreak, which ended after the state found no evidence of continued transmission at the nursing home.
Formerly known as Pinelake Health and Rehabilitation Center, the facility was renamed following a 2009 mass shooting that remains the deadliest gun rampage in modern North Carolina history. Eight people were killed in the shooting, with seven residents among the deceased.
The nursing home is one of nine long-term care facilities operated by Peak Resources in North Carolina. Seven of those facilities had outbreaks as of Friday.
Local Trends Improve
A daily average of about 13 new infections were reported in Moore County for the seven days ending Friday, which is half the average reported two weeks earlier by the health department.
The agency said 6.7 percent of all coronavirus tests administered in Moore County had come back positive as of Friday — an improvement over the 8.6-percent positivity rate reported at the beginning of the week. The statewide positivity rate currently stands at 6.2 percent, according to NCDHHS.
Drive-thru testing will be offered at no cost to residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the health department’s offices on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. People who wish to be tested must first register for the event by calling 910-267-2044.
Health insurance is not required, but individuals with insurance are asked to bring their policy information to the testing site. The drive-thru clinic is the latest in a series of community-testing events organized by the health department in collaboration with Goshen Medical Center.
A total of 2,291 people in Moore County have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 18, when a Southern Pines gynecologist became the first person in the area diagnosed with the disease. The health department estimates that 2,098 people, or about 91 percent of the county’s laboratory-confirmed cases, have recovered.
Vigilance Urged
During a news conference earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper said contact tracers have found that a growing number of the state’s infections are tied to gatherings of extended family and friends.
“We too often let our guard down when we’re with people we know and trust, but knowing and trusting doesn’t stop the virus,” Cooper said. “We need people to hear us loud and clear: if you're gathered with anyone who does not live in your household, you are at risk and they are too. Wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
The Moore County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider a resolution from the local health department on Tuesday in support of the three Ws, a mnemonic device promoted by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait 6 feet apart in public settings. The resolution’s appearance on the board’s agenda represents a reversal for the commissioners, who declined to consider adoption of the document when it was first presented by the health department in September.
If approved by the commissioners, the health department plans to send a copy of the resolution to each of the county’s municipalities for approval.
