The coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Moore County, bringing the pandemic's local death toll to 43.
The latest deaths were announced Tuesday by the Moore County Health Department, which said two of the three individuals died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, during an outbreak at Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines.
One of the individuals was Donna Johnson, a 60-year-old resident of the assisted living facility who died Sunday at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital following a "long, hard battle" with the disease, according to an obituary. Written by her loved ones, the obituary said Johnson "marched to the beat of her own drum" and "brought immense joy to those around her."
Mourners can pay their respects, the obituary said, by eating dinner with their families at Johnson's favorite restaurant: Bob's Pizza in Vass.
The other newly reported death at Magnolia Gardens involved a resident older than 75 who died on Oct. 6, the health department said. An earlier coronavirus-related death was reported at the facility in September.
The third death announced Tuesday involved a man in the "65 to 74 age range" who died on Oct. 21, according to the health department. He contracted COVID-19 through "community spread," the agency said.
Twenty-six of the county's 43 deaths are tied to coronavirus outbreaks in local nursing homes and assisted living communities.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
