Two more people have died at a Carthage nursing home that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.
Both individuals were elderly residents of Peak Resources Pinelake. They include an American Indian woman older than 75 who died on Oct. 21, and a white woman “between the ages of 65 and 74” who died Sunday, according to the Moore County Health Department.
Fifteen residents of Peak Resources Pinelake have now died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in what is by far the deadliest outbreak to date in a local long-term care facility. It is also the county’s largest outbreak, with nearly 120 infections linked to the nursing home since September.
Peak Resources Pinelake is the only facility in Moore County to suffer two separate coronavirus outbreaks. The previous event was comparatively minor, with just six individuals testing positive before the outbreak was officially considered concluded by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“They were successful in addressing an outbreak that occurred earlier in the summer,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said in a recent presentation to county commissioners. “This is the second go-around for them.”
Addressing the Moore County Board of Health last week, Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the health department, suggested that staffing issues may have exacerbated the nursing home’s current outbreak.
“Staffing is a big issue for all of these facilities normally, and (the pandemic) has really intensified that,” she said. “That may have a lot more to do with this outbreak than the previous one. If you don’t have the staff to support your (infection control) efforts, you can’t accomplish those goals.”
Peak Resources Inc., the Cary company that owns the nursing home, did not respond to multiple messages from The Pilot seeking comment last week.
In October, the Moore County Health Department announced the launch of a regional initiative to curtail the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities. The effort is being led by a prevention support team based out of the department’s offices in Carthage.
Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, has said the team will work to “mitigate the frequency, extent and duration of COVID-19 outbreaks” in area nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There are currently four active outbreaks in the county, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The pandemic’s death toll in Moore County now stands at 59, with 40 of the deaths related to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
