The coronavirus is blamed for seven new deaths reported in Moore County since Friday, bringing the pandemic’s local toll to 50 lives.
At least six of the recent deaths involve residents of Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home that is currently experiencing the county’s largest outbreak in a long-term care setting. A total of 10 elderly residents have died since the outbreak began in September, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Nearly 120 infections had been linked to the nursing home as of Tuesday, with 90 residents and 29 staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, said the layout of Peak Resources Pinelake may have compounded the problem.
“Facility-wise, their setup is not great for being able to isolate and quarantine residents,” Fraley said during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health, the entity that oversees the health department. “They have a quad-setup where four rooms may share a restroom, so a lot of it is in the facility’s design. It’s difficult to keep the spread low when you are sharing resources like that.”
Peak Resources Pinelake is the county’s only long-term care facility to suffer two separate coronavirus outbreaks. Just six individuals tested positive in the previous outbreak, which ended after the state found no evidence of continued transmission at the 110-bed nursing home.
Fraley suggested that staffing issues at Peak Resources Pinelake may have caused the virus to spread more aggressively during the current outbreak.
“Staffing is a big issue for all of these facilities normally, and (the pandemic) has really intensified that,” she said. “That may have a lot more to do with this outbreak than the previous one. If you don’t have the staff to support your (infection control) efforts, you can’t accomplish those goals.”
Formerly known as Pinelake Health and Rehabilitation Center, the facility was renamed following a 2009 mass shooting that remains the deadliest gun rampage in modern North Carolina history. Eight people were killed in the shooting, with seven residents among the deceased.
The nursing home is one of nine long-term care facilities operated by Peak Resources in North Carolina. Seven of those facilities had outbreaks as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the local health department, said the county’s other newly reported death involves a resident of Penick Village, an elder care community in Southern Pines with an active outbreak. Thirty-three of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county are linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings, according to Garner.
County Takes Positions
The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution on Tuesday in support of the three Ws, a mnemonic device promoted by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait 6 feet apart in public settings. The resolution’s appearance on the board’s agenda was a reversal for the commissioners, who declined to consider adoption of the document when it was first presented by the Moore County Health Department in September.
In addition to the resolution, the commissioners approved a letter calling on “community, faith and business leaders to speak with one voice supporting the three Ws as the most effective response to reduce the number of cases that will contribute to the reopening of our society.” Copies of the letter will be sent to businesses and churches across the county.
But the commissioners stopped short of pursuing a recommendation made last month by Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s top health official. Following a then-recent surge in cases, the county was asked to consider imposing civil penalties for people who fail to wear face coverings in public.
“We conclude that this request is unworkable,” Frank Quis, chairman of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, wrote in a response sent Tuesday to the executive director of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. “There are 100 counties and 552 incorporated municipalities in North Carolina. Requesting them to take independent action would result in some counties and municipalities adopting local ordinances while others would take no action.”
The lack of consistent enforcement throughout the state, Quis wrote, would “create complexities that would be difficult for residents and visitors alike to safely comply without violation.” Instead, he urged the association to tell Cooper or the state legislature to take action “if they believe that more stringent measures are required.”
“State uniformity would assist the public in understanding what is required of them to mitigate the spread of this disease,” Quis wrote.
Events Canceled
The Village of Pinehurst announced Tuesday that its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony has been called off because of the coronavirus.
“This decision was a difficult one,” Jeff Sanborn, manager of the village, said in a statement. “We understand the Village’s Christmas Tree Lighting is a treasured tradition for many families in the community. Village staff considered every option and came to the conclusion that the best decision for the health and safety of our community was to cancel the event.”
Both the Christmas parade and First Eve celebration in downtown Southern Pines were canceled last week by the Southern Pines Business Association, the organization that runs the events. The Carthage Board of Commissioners voted last month to cancel the town’s Christmas parade, as well.
