Nearly 50 coronavirus infections have now been linked to an outbreak at an Aberdeen nursing home, according to a report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, the agency said 14 employees and 35 residents of Accordius at Aberdeen had tested positive for COVID-19. The latest tally shows a surge in cases from Friday, when NCDHHS said only four cases had been identified at the facility.
Located on Pee Dee Road, the 100-bed nursing home was previously known as Kingswood Nursing. Records from the Moore County Register of Deeds show the facility was taken over in November by Accordius Health, a Charlotte company that has acquired dozens of long-term care centers across the state since its formation only four years ago.
The outbreak at Accordius at Aberdeen was first announced by the Moore County Health Department on July 20. Writing in a news release at the time, the department said the nursing home surpassed the state’s two-case minimum for declaring an outbreak at a long-term care facility after three staff members tested positive.
But in the weeks following that announcement, no additional infections were identified at the nursing home. Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Health Department, told The Pilot on July 29 that mass testing of the facility’s workers and residents had yielded no new cases. The nursing home has 77 employees and 81 residents, he said.
On Aug. 18, Robert Wittmann, director of the Health Department, shared then-current data on local outbreaks with the Moore County Board of Commissioners. Noticing that no residents of Accordius had tested positive, Frank Quis, chairman of the county commissioners, asked Wittmann if the nursing home was “doing anything differently or better” than other local facilities where residents had contracted COVID-19.
“It appears that what they’re doing is effective,” said Wittmann, who did not elaborate.
When Wittmann addressed the commissioners again on Tuesday morning, he did not share the latest local data on outbreaks at long-term care facilities, but he did tell the commissioners that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "guidelines" allow infected nursing home employees to continue working with residents who have also tested positive for COVID-19.
“Positive staff are sent home and isolated for a 10-day, required isolation period,” he said. “However, positive staff that are not symptomatic may be assigned to work with residents that are COVID-positive and isolated from other non-positive residents and staff.”
Multiple Accordius residents were in quarantine last week, according to an employee who spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to comment on the situation. The employee alleged that the company recently began offering hazard pay to staff members, but only if they work directly with the quarantined residents.
Accordius Health did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the employee’s allegation. The company has also yet to respond to messages sent by a reporter on July 23.
The nursing home is experiencing the second largest coronavirus outbreak reported in Moore County. The largest outbreak happened in April at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, where 60 residents and 24 employees tested positive, and where an employee and five residents died.
Other outbreaks at local long-term care facilities include:
• Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care, where 31 residents and five employees tested positive, and where four residents died.
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, where six residents and two employees tested positive, and where two residents died.
• Peak Resources Pinelake, where five employees tested positive.
• The Greens, where four residents and an employee tested positive.
• Quail Haven Village, where four residents and two employees tested positive.
• St. Joseph of the Pines, where three employees tested positive.
NCDHHS said the outbreaks at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Fox Hollow have ended. An outbreak is considered over if there is not "evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” the agency said.
During his presentation on Tuesday, Wittmann told the commissioners that only 12 of the 132 deaths reported in local nursing homes since mid-March have been attributed to COVID-19.
He added that over the same period, there have been “154 deaths in hospice and none related to COVID-19” — a statement at odds with information he provided the commissioners on Aug. 18. At that meeting, he told the board that some of the residents who died in connection with COVID-19 “unfortunately were in hospice.”
Miriam King, a health educator with the Moore County Health Department, addressed the disproportionate number of deaths at local long-term care facilities in a Facebook Live video on Thursday.
“The patients and residents in those facilities are already there because they require either around-the-clock or partially around-the-clock care,” King said. “So the people within those senior living facilities and long-term care facilities do already have some type of illness or some type of predisposition that would, if they do contract COVID-19, increase the severity (of their symptoms) and would increase the risk of fatality.”
Sure wish people could get this straight. Not sure this particular place was highly rated anyway. Also there seems to be a problem with identifying Covid-19 as having anything to do with many deaths of the elderly or others with underlying conditions. Death certificates often list the underlying condition as the cause of death with no mention of the virus. However the underlying condition was often being managed successfully, but by contracting the virus, the person was unable to survive, lacking the ability to manage the underlying condition and fight off the virus as well. Somehow statistics are getting skewed in relation to this, not only here, but everywhere.
