Coronavirus cases are surging in Moore County, with the local health department reporting a record number of new infections.
The county saw a daily average of about 63 infections for the seven days ending Monday, more than five times the average reported during the first week of November. The Moore County Health Department also said it was monitoring over 540 active cases of COVID-19, the most reported since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 10.1 percent on Monday, the highest in recent memory. The rate was 7.6 percent only a week earlier.
“It’s easy to say we’re seeing more cases because we’re doing more testing,” said Dr. Paul Kuzma, a member of the Moore County Board of Health. “But if you look at the numbers, we’re really not doing more testing. The reason we’re seeing more cases is there are more people who are infected.”
A total of 3,429 cases are now linked to Moore County, with nearly 20 percent of those cases reported in the past two weeks alone. Seventy people in the county have died of complications from the COVID-19.
Part of the recent spike in infections can be blamed on ongoing outbreaks in long-term care settings, which account for a large number of the county’s total cases. A dozen local nursing homes and assisted living communities have been ravaged by the virus.
“These facilities were constructed in a way that makes it kind of difficult to space people out,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said during Monday’s meeting of the board of health. “When they were built, the idea was that socialization was a good thing (for residents) in nursing homes, but now you’re faced with having to isolate folks and keep them separated from folks who are not infected.”
Employees of long-term care facilities are required by the state to undergo bi-weekly coronavirus testing. But Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, said the virus is still entering nursing homes though staff members who become infected between tests.
“In a lot of cases, folks are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and they don’t realize they are positive or contagious until the facility has conducted routine testing,” she said.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer. The vaccine will be distributed to North Carolinians in four phases, with the first-available doses going to health care workers and first responders.
Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said the vaccine is being shipped directly to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A special freezer has been installed at the hospital to meet the vaccine’s ultra-cold storage requirements.
“Based on information we’ve received from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, we anticipate the first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at FirstHealth next week,” said Wes Cowell, the hospital’s administrative director of pharmacy and respiratory care. “We expect to begin administration of the vaccine to eligible employees within one to two days of receiving the shipment.”
