At least a dozen individuals at public schools in Moore County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Catherine Murphy, director of communications for the school system, said laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease had been linked to six campuses as of Friday. Murphy said she was not authorized to disclose the number of cases involving students or teachers.
Cases have been identified at Pinecrest High, Union Pines High, Southern Middle, Robbins Elementary, Crains Creek Middle and Vass-Lakeview Elementary, according to the latest data available to Murphy on Monday — exactly a week after public schools resumed in-person instruction for students.
It is not yet know if any of the infected individuals contracted the disease while at school. “The case investigations are still ongoing,” said Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department.
Four individuals tested positive at Pinecrest High, more than any other school in the district. If a fifth infection is identified at the facility, it will be the county’s second so-called “cluster” of coronavirus cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a “minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.” The county’s first cluster was reported in July at Magic Years Childcare Center, a Robbins daycare where five children and two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Clusters occur mainly in schools and child-care settings. An occurrence of multiple infections at a prison or long-term care facility is considered an “outbreak” by NCDHHS.
Garner said the Health Department plans to address clusters on a “case-by-case basis.” The agency will confer with the school system’s leadership, he said, to “determine the best course of action.”
“With that, a determination would be made to suspend in-person instruction either partially or school-wide and implement remote learning,” Garner said.
In a message to parents on Monday evening, Stefanie Phillips, principal of Pinecrest, said one of the school’s classrooms has been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
“We are working closely with the Moore County Health Department to take all the appropriate steps to curb further spread of the virus,” Phillips said. “This afternoon, I personally contacted all students and adults involved with the quarantine. If you were not contacted then your child’s classroom is not impacted by this quarantine.”
She added: “As always please encourage your child to wear a mask, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.”
At least two individuals have also tested positive for COVID-19 at the Academy of Moore County, a charter school in Aberdeen. The infections were confirmed Monday by Allyson Schoen, director of education for the academy.
Kids always pass around the flu when schools re-open each year. They are not at risk. Unless teachers are in a high-risk category, neither are they. The Woo Hand Chiner flu is anything but a death sentence.
Thank you doctor Misegades.
Kent,the science isn't in yet re: the possible long term effects of this virus on kids,much less adults. In time we will know. Also, kids aren't at risk? Ask the parents of that little 6 year old girl who died in Florida yesterday.
John Misiaszek
You are wrong. There have been children as well as adults, who are in perfect health with no underlying conditions that have gotten extremely ill, nearly dying. Fact. This illness is worse than the regular flu. Not for everyone, but for some. The problem is that you will have no way of knowing how bad it will be for YOU based on your current health. Yes, they will pass around the flu and they will pass around Covid too. Covid can cause a lot of damage to the body.
If those infections were KNOWN of Friday, WHY is it that the community is only hearing about them today?? There was no notification from the Health Department either Saturday or Sunday. New leadership is required.
John Misiaszek
I'm sure they spent the weekend verifying and released the information on Monday. Not an unreasonable delay.
