Each year, waves of migrant farmworkers pass through the N.C. Growers Association office in Vass. They spend a few hours at the site before traveling to family-owned farms across the state, where they will live and help bring up crops through the growing season.
Most of the workers are assigned to farms outside of Moore County. Still, county commissioners have voiced concern about the “arrival of migrant labor” exacerbating the spread of the coronavirus in the area.
Ahead of its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners presented Robert Wittmann, director of the local Health Department, with a list of coronavirus-related questions, many of them focused on migrant farmworkers.
During the meeting, Wittmann said fewer than 50 workers are assigned to local farms. None of them have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
The growers arrived in Vass for orientation following a 72-hour bus ride from Monterrey, Mexico. They were screened for symptoms in Mexico and again at the U.S. border, Wittmann said.
“This year, the arrival of farmworkers is staggered to improve social distancing and decrease risk,” he said. “The farmworkers are at the Vass facility for approximately two hours and do not leave the campus until they are transported to their farm assignment.”
Lee Wicker, deputy director of the N.C. Growers Association, said the building’s parking lot was regularly filled with buses before the pandemic, with each one carrying as many as 40 workers. The nonprofit now limits the gravel parking area to one bus at a time.
“We’re doing everything we can possibly think to do to limit exposure for the workers,” Wicker said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
The growers come to the United States on H-2A visas, which are issued for temporary agriculture work. People hired through the association can make a year’s pay in half the time, though it means spending months in a foreign country away from their families.
Wicker said the biggest “exposure threat” for the workers is housing. Farm owners are required by law to provide adequate housing for migrant workers, but social distancing can be difficult in the communal living spaces where many of the guests stay.
“It’s like living in a dorm with your college roommates,” Wicker said.
Addressing the commissioners, Wittmann said the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Employment program requires farm owners to report any worker with a “confirmed or presumed communicable disease” to the Moore County Health Department. If a migrant worker at a local farm tests positive for COVID-19, that case will be included in the county's data for the disease.
Voluntary coronavirus testing was recently offered at the N.C. Growers Association facility through Piedmont Health Services. A small percentage of the arriving farmworkers took advantage of the testing, Wittmann said, but all of the tests administered came back negative.
There are currently no plans to conduct another testing event at the facility.
When I was a teenager in Kentucky and Alabama we all vied for these great jobs. Why can’t Americans do this work? Stop paying people not to work and they will. For instance all those whose jobs have been wiped out by Governor Shutdown Cooper. It is far more honorable to earn money than to collect welfare or unemployment. You’ll lose weight and put on muscle, too.
You can't blame these workers from coming because of the money. Problem is they are screened, not tested. I called DHS,they have no regulations re: migrants. Referred me to Customs and Immigration. Called Customs and Immigration, couldn't get through. Called and emailed Rep.Hudson's office,no response.
John Misiaszek
