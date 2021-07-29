Gov. Roy Cooper at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

Gov. Roy Cooper at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. 

 Photograph courtesy NCDHHS

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday urged businesses and municipal governments across North Carolina to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a news conference, Cooper announced an executive order requiring vaccinations for all workers at agencies that are part of his office. The order, which takes effect Friday, requires unvaccinated employees of the Governor’s Cabinet to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Cooper, who noted that the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has fueled a statewide spike in infections, said the action was “aimed at slowing the spread among the unvaccinated and encouraging more people to get their shots.”

“Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick,” he said. “People who are unvaccinated make up most all of our cases where people are getting sick and hospitalized.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said over 3,200 new infections were reported across the state on Thursday, the most recorded over a 24-hour period since February. Still, only 47 percent of North Carolinians — and about 46 percent of Moore County residents — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re hearing from doctors about people in the ICU begging for the vaccine right before they’re put on a ventilator, and by then it’s too late,” Cooper said. “So here is my message for anyone who has yet to get a shot: get a vaccine today. Don’t wait until you or a family member is sick and going on a ventilator. Don’t wait until we run out of hospital beds. Don’t wait until skyrocketing numbers threaten to shut business (down) or cancel sports. Don’t wait until you infect somebody you love.”

(3) comments

Kent Misegades

Shutdown Cooper’s really laughable idea of a lottery to convince healthy people to get the flu shot was a huge belly flop, so now he resorts once again to fear-mongering. Just like the movie Ground Hog Day. Same old, same old.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Employers are urging Cooper to take his junk science elsewhere. They have enough problem already finding and keeping employees thanks to government paying people not to work. If you work for a woke company that requires a flu shot, look for a better employer who values liberty. I just heard of a restaurant in New York that plans to only admit customers who have not had the shot, as a sign of opposition to their tyrannical Governor Cuomo.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Our County Commissioners should mandate all County employees,including, perhaps especially, our first responders, should be vaccinated.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days