More than 130 people received free coronavirus testing during drive-thru events in Northern Moore County.
Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said 54 people were tested Thursday in front the agency’s office in Carthage. That event was held in collaboration with Goshen Medical Center, a nonprofit that partnered with the Health Department to offer free testing in Robbins last week at First Baptist Church, where 68 people were tested.
Only 10 individuals were tested as part of a clinic held in collaboration with Piedmont Health Services last week at the Westmoore Center on N.C. 705. The smaller turnout can perhaps be attributed to the event, which required patients to pre-register over the phone during regular business hours, being announced less than 40 hours before testing began.
Jan Lee Santos, a clinical services trainer with Piedmont Health, said participation is expected to improve when the organization returns to Westmoore Center on Friday. About 33 people have signed up for the second round of testing, Santos said.
County Unaffected by Error
The coronavirus data for Moore County are not affected by an error that inflated the reported number of COVID-19 tests administered across the state from April until last week.
On Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that over 221,000 at-home tests collected by from other states by the company Labcorp had been incorrectly identified as originating in North Carolina. This means nearly 11 percent of tests thought to be completed in North Carolina were actually performed elsewhere.
The agency said the error does not affect the state’s data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations or deaths.
“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said in a statement.
During a news conference on Thursday, Cohen said the state has seen “a slowing of testing over the last seven to 10 days.”
“Even with our improving trends, we know increasing testing is key,” she said. “We want to remind folks of the importance of getting a test if you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you’ve been exposed, if you’ve been in a crowd or work in a high-risk industry.”
