Charting the COVID-19 Death Toll in Moore County

At least 209 people have died of complications from COVID-19 in Moore County, with two new deaths announced Wednesday by the local health department.

The highly contagious delta variant has caused an uptick in fatal infections. Twelve residents have perished since the beginning of August, more than the previous four months combined.

Following is a closer look at the death toll in Moore County.

Age

People older than 65 account for 87 percent of the county’s COVID-19 deaths, higher than the statewide average of 81 percent. This is not entirely surprising given both the county’s relatively large population of older residents and the heightened risk of severe illness among the elderly.

Race

COVID-19 has taken a disproportionate toll on the county’s African American community. Black residents made up only 11 percent of the county’s population during the 2020 census, but they account for 18 percent of local deaths.

Gender

Men account for a slightly higher percentage of the county’s deaths than women, which is consistent with statewide data.

Deaths by Town

Southern Pines, the county’s second-most populated town, has lost more residents to COVID-19 than any other local municipality, according to ZIP code-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Exposure

Over half of the county’s deaths are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Every nursing home and assisted living community in the county has suffered at least one outbreak since April 2020.

Outbreaks

The county’s deadliest outbreak was at Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where 19 elderly residents died last year.

Total Cases

About 2 percent of the county’s nearly 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been fatal.

Vax Status

The Moore County Health Department was unable to provide local data on breakthrough cases involving vaccinated residents, but DHHS reported that vaccinated people accounted for 73 of the 477 deaths recorded across the state during the four weeks ending Aug. 21.

DHHS said 67 of the 282 North Carolinians older than 65 who died were vaccinated. Of the 195 people younger than 65 who died, only eight were vaccinated. 

"The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said in a statement. "The authorized and approved vaccines have been through rigorous clinical trials and met scientific standards. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated."

About 48 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Friday. 

The numbers reported in this article are based on data provided by both the Moore County Health Department and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as an independent analysis by The Pilot.

