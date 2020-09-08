William Mang, chairman of the Moore County Board of Health, is expected to tender his resignation as the board’s leader during its first in-person meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a brief phone interview on Sunday, vice chairman Leo Santowasso confirmed that he plans to carry out the remainder of Mang’s term, which is set to expire in January. The chair and vice chair are elected annually by the board.
It is unclear why Mang, a pharmacist who was appointed to the board by county commissioners in 2016, decided to step down from the top position. He did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Mang’s departure comes amid recent changes to the board’s membership and meeting schedule.
On Aug. 18, county commissioners questioned why the board, which oversees the Moore County Health Department, had met only twice since the area’s first case of COVID-19 was reported in March. The board’s leadership responded with a pledge to hold monthly meetings for the remainder of the year.
Three newly appointed members are expected to be sworn in when the board meets on Monday at the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage. They include Tony Price, CEO of Moore Free and Charitable Care Clinic; Benjamin Wacker, an optometrist with Family Eye Care of the Carolinas; and Paul Kuzma, an anesthesiologist with FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
Most members of the 11-person board are required by law to work in various medical fields. There is currently a vacancy for a local veterinarian, according to the Moore County Health Department’s website.
