The latest outbreak data for Moore County as of Friday.

 Graphic by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

At least 84 infections and four deaths are now linked to a coronavirus outbreak at an Aberdeen nursing home, according to data shared Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest tally ties Accordius Health at Aberdeen with Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for the county’s largest outbreak in a long-term care setting. Eighty-four laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also identified at the Pinehurst facility, which in April became the site of Moore County’s first outbreak. 

An employee and five residents of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center eventually died of complications from the disease. The deceased individuals in Aberdeen include an employee and three residents, according to NCDHHS.

Mary Sue Trogdon is among the Accordius residents whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19. The Pilot confirmed her identity by reviewing death certificates filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds.

Trogdon, 89, was native of Raeford who spent most of her life as a homemaker, her death certificate said. She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, according to an obituary.

Of the 27 deaths blamed on COVID-19 in Moore County, 16 are related to outbreaks in long-term care settings. An outbreak is defined by NCDHHS as two or more infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison.

The state’s latest report shows a rise in cases at both Elmcroft Senior Living and Sherwood Park Home. Seventeen infections are now linked to Elmcroft, an increase of nine cases from the previous report, while 13 infections have been identified at Sherwood Park Home, an increase of five cases. 

Peak Resources Pinelake has been removed from the state’s list of active outbreaks. An outbreak is considered over when there is no evidence of continued transmission within a facility.

There are currently five long-term care facilities with active outbreaks in Moore County, according to NCDHHS. The state is expected to release updated outbreak data by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

