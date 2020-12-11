Third-grade classes at two elementary schools have been placed on two week quarantines this week related to possible coronavirus exposure.
Families at West Pine Elementary and Carthage Elementary were notified on Thursday that classes at their schools were being asked to quarantine. Families of affected students were contacted by Moore County Schools and Moore County Health Department officials directly.
A total of five classrooms are now under quarantine: two at Carthage and three at West Pine.
The final day of class for Moore County Schools is Dec. 18.
Moore County Schools’ COVID-19 tracking showed that a pair of staff members at Carthage Elementary were reported on Wednesday to be COVID-19 positive.
Catherine Murphy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications, said that this week’s reported cases don’t appear to be related to virus transmission between students in school.
“We still haven’t seen evidence of any classroom spread,” said Murphy. “From what we’ve been looking at it’s mostly community spread. There was a slight uptick earlier this week in both students and staff, and now it’s starting to level back off again.
“I think it just goes to show that if you keep doing the protocols you can mitigate the spread of the virus. We’ve taken real precautions to make sure staff are not interacting during the school day, so that’s why we can keep the schools staffed and open.”
The Moore County Board of Education will decide on Monday whether elementary school students will return to school after the Christmas holiday on a four or five days per week schedule.
Since schools reopened to students at approximately half capacity on Aug. 17, Moore County Schools has reported 139 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 56 among staff. Of those, 22 student cases and 13 cases among staff are active.
Pinecrest, Union Pines, and West Pine Elementary each reported one new student case on Thursday.
Currently 208 students and 28 Moore County Schools staff members are being asked to stay home and quarantine due to possible exposure.
