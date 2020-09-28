Carthage is seeking input from local business owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic for a project that would transform the town’s historic buggy factory building into a hub for local entrepreneurs.
During its regularly scheduled meeting last week, the Carthage Board of Commissioners was notified of a possible funding opportunity through the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. In a memo to the commissioners, local planning director Kathy Liles explained that the division has started a “first-come, first-served grant cycle” in an effort to “help municipalities prepare, prevent or respond to health and economic impacts” related to the virus.
According to Liles, the South Ray Street building that once housed part of the Tyson & Jones Buggy Factory is being considered as a potential site for a project that would “improve the resiliency of our business community.” She said Partners in Progress of Moore County is currently conducting a feasibility study, findings from which will be used to determine if the county could benefit from such a project.
“Even if the county can benefit from a small business hub, we still need to figure out a way to pay for it and get it installed somewhere,” Liles said in a phone interview on Monday. “I’m hoping that Partners in Progress will want to select the buggy factory building. It’s a wonderful building that obviously needs a lot of restoration.”
This is where the state’s Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program comes in. If the town is approved for grant funding through the program, the money could be used to renovate the building.
The two-story structure was used in the late 1800s by the Tyson & Jones Buggy Company, a local business that was considered one of the nation’s leading carriage manufacturers before the rise of the automobile. Liles said the facility, which the town bought for $46,000 in early 2015, is a logical site for an entrepreneurial hub.
“There’s a goal to make sure the northern part of the county is served as well as the south,” she said. “The northern part of the county has had some economic disadvantage, especially when you go as far up as Robbins. Having the hub in a place where we can attract talent from the south while giving the northern part of the county a chance to showcase itself would be a really good fit.”
In order to qualify for the coronavirus grant program, the town must show that businesses in the area have been affected by COVID-19. Liles said Carthage hopes to make its case by collecting testimonials from local business owners.
“We want to know how they’ve been affected and in what type of way,” she said. “It’s not just businesses that have closed. Maybe there’s a business that can’t get materials or they’re having another type of business problem that resulted from COVID-19.”
The town hopes to collect as much input as possible ahead of the commissioners’ next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 19, when the board is expected to hold the first of two public hearings required for the application.
About $26 million will be distributed through the program, with individual recipients receiving a maximum award of $900,000. The longer it takes for the town to submit its application, Liles said, the “more likely it is that the money’s going to run out.”
“There’s been high demand for COVID-19 dollars when they become available,” she said.
Residents whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic are asked to email Liles at liles.katherine@gmail.com.
“If a business needs help, they need to tell us and let us know in what ways we can help,” she said. “I’m not going to be able to just write them a check and hand them cash, but we can pull together other resources to help them figure out what to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.