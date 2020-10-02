Due to safety and health concerns for attendees and staff, Friend to Friend has decided decided to cancel this year’s Take Back the Night event at the Sunrise Theater Square, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“Please share this information with friends and colleagues that you know were planning to attend our event,” says a spokesman. “Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates on how we plan to honor those victims who have lost their lives of domestic violence in North Carolina.”
