Gov. Roy Cooper

 Courtesy photograph via Facebook

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a new limit on indoor gatherings as the coronavirus continues to spread at a “troubling” rate in North Carolina.

A new executive order signed by Cooper on Tuesday lowers the previous limit on indoor gatherings from 25 to 10 people. The mandate also extends Phase 3 of Cooper’s plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions until at least Dec. 4.

“The science shows that the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors, and the more people who are gathered, the easier this virus can spread,” Cooper said during a news conference. “We saw increasing spread from social gatherings in October. This reduction in our indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers.”

The new limit will mostly affect private gatherings, which have been of particular concern to state health officials in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Outdoor gatherings are still limited to 50 people.

Stores, restaurants and entertainment venues must continue to follow the occupancy limits established in previous orders, while places of worship remain exempt from the mandate.

“Our trends have avoided spikes but they remain stubbornly high, and that’s troubling,” Cooper said. “Other states have experienced spikes that have jumped quickly on them and their hospitals, causing more sickness and death. To avoid that, we need to focus on bringing our numbers down. We know how to do it: wear a mask, wash your hands and wait 6 feet apart.”

A record 2,908 new infections were reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, and the agency posted the state’s second highest total for coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Robert Martin

You just cannot fix stupid Kent.

Stephen Woodward

Wake up, Cooper. We're moving on. Your data is unsubstantiated and unreliable.

Conrad Meyer

The N&O reported this strategy as embracing a "dimmer switch" philosophy.

How appropriate for this governor. I think that "governor dimmer switch" fits him perfectly.

By the way, has he actually accomplished anything over the last four years?

Kent Misegades

He scared the daylights out of millions, vetoed everything in sight, and destroyed thousands of businesses. A human wrecking ball. OAN just called NC for Trump. AZ will probably be the next one to fall for Trump.

Kent Misegades

Breaking - Cal Cunningham concedes to Thom Tillis. One down, more to go. There is no way that NC voters trended more Consevative last Tuesday, voted in Mark Robinson by a large margin yet re-elected the radical left represented by Cooper and Stein.

Kent Misegades

Yet another attack on Christians by Governor Shutdown, the person who marches unmasked and shoulder-to-shoulder with looters. Do what I say, not as I do?

