Registration for fall after school programs at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is now open after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That isn’t to say that the club hasn’t been busy over the summer. No sooner had its doors closed, along with schools’ countywide, in March than its staff were working to distribute free meals for youth and children in need. Through the Boys and Girls Club’s long standing, USDA-funded Summer Feeding Program, the club and Moore County Schools have distributed about 200,000 bagged lunches to students countywide this year.
Those lunches will continue to be available at the club between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Aug. 28.
On Aug. 31, its bus will again take to the roads –– not to deliver meals, but to pick up children from their schools.
Fallon Brewington, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, said that with social distancing in place the club can accommodate about 140 students per day at its two locations.
The club’s home base in Southern Pines will be up and running, as will a temporary site that serves both Aberdeen students and those who usually attend club programs at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church.
Members will attend the club only on the days that they attend school. The Boys and Girls Club accepts members from any school provided they can get to a site, but most Boys and Girls Club students attend Moore County Schools. So the majority of children will have access to the club either on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
Even serving two separate cohorts of students two days per week, the current restrictions will cut the club’s membership in half.
“We want to align our phased reopening with the phases implemented by the governor,” said Brewington. “So with this reduced capacity in Phase 2, when we move into Phase 3 we may be able to expand.”
Registration opened online on Thursday morning. Brewington said that enrollment from each school will be limited and that children of those with essential jobs, and children who won’t have a parent or guardian at home in the after school hours, will receive priority in the process.
The club will continue to provide transportation, but will have reduced bus capacity with social distancing measures in place.
“We are doing it where there’s only one member per seat and we’re skipping every other seat, so that has reduced dramatically and we’ll have to run extra routes this year,” Brewington said.
Like the public schools, the Boys and Girls Club will conduct health screenings before children board buses and enter its sites. Staff and students will all be required to wear masks.
Club members should also plan to bring their own water bottles, since they’ll no longer be able to drink directly from fountains at the club.
Before programming resumes on Aug. 31, parents of children who have been accepted into the program for the fall will have to attend an online orientation session to review those guidelines.
For more information or to register, visit sandhillsbgc.org/2020-2021-afterschool-registration/
