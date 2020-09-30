Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper 

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that North Carolina will move cautiously into Phase 3 of the state’s three-stage place to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions.

Movie theaters, conference centers and outdoor amusement parks across the state will be allowed to reopen at 30-percent capacity beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. Bars will be allowed to open at 30-percent capacity for outdoor-only service, and large outdoor venues may reopen at 7 percent capacity.

“I believe that North Carolina can do this safely, but so I’m clear every gathering caries the risk of spreading this disease,” Cooper said during a news conference. “Being safe means being smart, and making sure others around you are doing the same.”

Face coverings must still be worn in public by individuals over the age of 5, and mass gatherings remain limited to 50 people outdoors and 25 people indoors. The statewide prohibition on serving alcohol after 11 p.m. has been extended.

“The key indicators that we watch in North Carolina remain mostly stable,” Cooper said. “But I have to tell you that we see warning signs that the disease could spike again here and across the country.”

Over 210,600 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic, with 1,722 of those infections, or less than 1 percent, linked to Moore County. About 3,532 people in the state have died of complications from COVID-19, including 34 local residents.

“Our stability is fragile, and with cooler weather and flu season comes new challenges,” Cooper said. “While we are methodical and cautious about easing restrictions, we need to keep using proven measures: wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing our hands often.”

Kent Misegades

Governor Shutdown - read the science. Masks don’t work. Where I shop few wear them. The sChina Flu Scam-Demic is over - back to the new normal of the booming Trump economy!

Kent Misegades

The President has been calling out North Carolina as lagging behind other states, which is an understatement! Governor Shutdown seems to be getting the message. His Tomfoolery with our election laws just got a smack down in the courts today. Hopefully this will put the last nail in the coffin of his corrupt political career and we’ll have our new Governor Dan Forest soon.

