If the spring of 2020 is remembered as a time of recoiling, might we look back on the spring of 2021 as a time of recovery?
Virtually everyone has spent this past month reflecting on the year that’s gone by and comparing March 2020 with its 2021 equivalent. The differences in St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness, Lent, Palm Sunday, schools, work, church, grocery shopping experiences — the comparisons have been continuous and marked in their contrasts these past few weeks.
The third week of March 2020 brought with it a sense of dread as North Carolina began to first see cases of COVID-19’s “community spread.” Almost overnight, the local healthcare response to the coronavirus — officially, “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” — went from one of containment to community mitigation.
Before then, locally, FirstHealth of the Carolinas had conducted mock COVID-19 “patient” exercises to help its staff prepare for a local outbreak. Soon enough, that practice became practical experience, though the worst of the pandemic locally would still be months away.
Unlike in many communities, where the first patients were global travelers or elderly persons in nursing homes, Moore County’s first case came from within the medical community itself.
Dr. John Byron, an obstetrician/gynecologist with the FirstHealth-affiliated Southern Pines Women’s Health Center, was the first Moore County resident to test positive for the novel coronavirus. His wife Kathy also became ill and it’s believed the infection was initially acquired during a trip they took to Germany earlier in the year.
“How do you put into words this past year? I am glad things seem to be getting better. I am very thankful we have a vaccine now and am thankful for all our fellow citizens who care enough about each other to put a mask on,” Byron said in a recent interview. “Everyone is tired and wants to be done with this, but this (global pandemic) is a long haul. It isn’t like a two-week episode. Medical facilities and businesses are trying to do the best they can.”
And in an acknowledgement of the more than 170 people locally who have died of the virus and more than 550,000 nationwide, Byron said that “we need to remember that when we put on our mask everyday. It takes everybody to do their part.”
Unknowable Stress
FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster was still relatively new in his job, having started in July 2019 after working at a larger health system in Greensboro. He said that while all of 2020 was challenging for the entire FirstHealth operation, the stretch from November 2020 to the end of January was the most difficult. At one point, the hospital census count of COVID-19 patients hit an all-time high of 102, or almost a third of all beds.
“I don’t think I could ever explain fully just how stressful it was in January. It impacted our entire organization,” Foster said. “So what are the odds that the vaccine came at the same time we had our busiest time? Our team was really tired but the vaccine gave us hope.”
The term “healthcare heroes,” used frequently during 2020, was truly at work in the FirstHealth med-neuro unit where the sickest COVID-19 patients were sent, Foster said.
But as the pandemic took hold in January and patient numbers soared, seven different units of Moore Regional Hospital were ultimately engaged in caring for coronavirus patients.
“A lay person doesn’t know what it’s like to have an entire unit of COVID patients. It’s like nothing I had ever seen,” Foster said. “So to see those people in full PPE gear showing up every day to work...”
Dr. Jenifir Bruno, Firsthealth’s chief medical officer, said the community’s support has been appreciated, especially through the difficult winter months.
“There were donations of food, people made signs, churches came out to sing on hospital property, there were vehicle parades with first responders,” she said. “Then when the vaccine arrived, it really did give the staff hope.”
FirstHealth of the Carolina had administered over 26,900 first dose vaccines as of March 18, with another 1,255 scheduled this week. In addition, since March 2020, FirstHealth has performed over 105,000 COVID-19 tests.
Foster credits FirstHealth Convenient Care staff for getting the COVID testing process up and running quickly. He said within two days of the healthcare system’s first positive patient, they had drive-up sites set up.
“Getting the testing sites early, that was a smart move for us,” he said.
The Role of Research
Research also played a role. By late April 2020, FirstHealth’s Moore Regional was one of 2,115 sites across the country actively participating in a convalescent plasma expanded access program at Mayo Clinic. The purpose was to provide plasma infusion treatment for hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19.
And FirstHealth made history in October 2020 when Moore Regional was the first site to enroll a patient into a clinical trial using a combination treatment regimen for COVID-19 consisting of the antiviral remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Bruno said Montgomery Memorial is also on the cutting edge of COVID-19 treatments, providing an antibody infusion treatment for its non-hospitalized patients to prevent severe complications.
“Right now we are averaging 15 to 17 (COVID-related) hospitalized patients a day. We all dream of the day we get down to zero,” said Foster. “If people are still smart, getting their vaccine and practicing the 3 Ws, hopefully we can get to zero by summer.”
Vaccination Role Growing
Currently FirstHealth has the capacity to inoculate 1,000 to 1,200 people a day at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. The Moore County Health Department and some pharmacies are also now providing vaccinations. FirstHealth’s hospitals in Montgomery, Hoke and Richmond counties also have regularly scheduled vaccine clinics.
“If you could go back in time and change the world, I wish we could have prevented some of that peak over the holidays. People wanted to travel and see family, we saw that here and across the country,” Foster said.
But during this same stressful period, FirstHealth rolled out what has been a successful vaccine distribution plan.
“We called our patients, calling first the oldest and most vulnerable patients. We targeted those with the most need for the first several weeks and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
It was Jan. 12 when the first vaccines were administered and since then, thousands more Moore County residents have been inoculated. Foster said the staffing to run the weekly vaccine clinics includes volunteers, along with community health staff and fitness center staff.
“The group has been consistent, so they have become very proficient. We’ve put a lot of shots in arms. And every shot helps with the prevention of another outbreak.”
Outside Recognition
On the one-year anniversary of what Foster describes as the most challenging year, he is most proud of his team.
Earlier this month, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, including its Richmond and Hoke campuses, was named one of the state’s top hospitals and as the best in North Carolina in patient satisfaction by Business North Carolina magazine.
Moore Regional ranked No. 4 in the best hospitals ranking, tying with Mission Hospital, and No. 1 in the “patient picks” list, which ranks hospitals based on the percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital to others.
Both FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke and Richmond campuses share this recognition because they are divisions of Moore Regional, the flagship hospital in Pinehurst.
The best hospital rankings are calculated using more than 25 metrics, including information provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, patient satisfaction surveys, infection rates, readmission and death rates for common procedures. Other criteria include safety reports from The Leapfrog Group, distinction awards from Blue Cross Blue Shield and national ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
Moore Regional’s No. 1 "patient picks” ranking is based on patients who would recommend this hospital to others. The data is gathered from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey that is completed by adult patients after discharge.
“To accomplish our highest results ever is a testament of the people who work here,” Foster said. “Here we are dealing with a pandemic, with a vaccine rollout, and we hit our best quality of patient satisfaction. I could not be more proud of the team for accomplishing that.
“This was a tough year and we learned how to work together through a crisis over a long term which has made us a better organization. We have learned to be nimble and quick, how to communicate effectively and how to take care of our staff. I could not be more proud of how we handled the most difficult year in healthcare.”
