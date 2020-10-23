A local health official's suggestion that a military training exercise contributed to Moore County's recent spike in coronavirus cases is incorrect, according to the agency that oversees the exercise.
Addressing county commissioners on Tuesday, Robert Wittmann, director of the local health department, suggested that an unspecified number of infections had been linked to Robin Sage, a role-playing exercise for Special Forces candidates.
"The uptick in our problems here in Moore County centers around the nursing homes, and we also have quite a few military personnel that live off-base here in Moore County and some other counties like Harnett County, et cetera," Wittmann told the commissioners. "They just completed Operation Robin Sage about two weeks ago, and we're experiencing an uptick in (cases among) some of these personnel. It's very difficult to stay social distanced and things when you're in an intense training exercise."
But in a statement to The Pilot on Friday, the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg said no “students, cadre or role players conducting training in Moore County have tested positive for COVID-19.”
“To date, three iterations of Robin Sage have taken place during the pandemic,” the center said. “During these three exercises, the vast majority of student training detachments operated outside of Moore County and predominately in rural areas on privately owned land made available for Special Forces training."
According to the center, students participating in Robin Sage are quarantined for two weeks before the training begins. The students "undergo daily medical screenings," the center said, and are tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at the conclusion of the exercise.
"The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare has had a long-standing relationship with the people of Central North Carolina," the center said. "We respect the challenges local communities face as a result of the pandemic and take extreme care to ensure the health and welfare of military members, role-players, community members and their families."
