Members of Christ Community Church donated more than 120 gifts to residents of The Greens on Dec. 23, 2020.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Volunteers from a Pinehurst church delivered Christmas gifts to a nursing home that has been ravaged by the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Members of Christ Community Church brought more than 120 presents to The Greens, where over 100 infections and multiple deaths are linked to an ongoing outbreak. The donation was spearheaded by Gail Gray and her husband, who have ministered to residents of the nursing home for the past nine years.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit the window of a resident at The Greens on Dec. 23, 2020.

Gray said Christ Community Church has always had a “big presence” at the nursing home. Congregants would volunteer at The Greens for hundreds of hours every month before the pandemic forced the facility to restrict visitors.

“They went on lockdown in March, but we’ve tried to do something for the residents every week since then,” Gray said in a phone interview. “We’ll take them lunch and word-search books. Things like that. We just want them to know they’re not forgotten.”

The isolation, she said, has caused fear and depression among the nursing home’s residents, some of whom have dementia.

“I remember early on [in the pandemic] we were doing window visits with them and there was a gentleman at his window saying, ‘please make this stop, please make this stop,’” Gray said. “We were just standing there in tears because there was nothing we could do.”

She added: “They didn’t really have an understanding for a while about what was going on.”

The Greens Christmas Giveaway

Earlier this year, Christ Community Church launched a “buddy” program at The Greens. Church members participating in the program pick residents to check up throughout the week.

The church began planning Wednesday’s event back in October. Gray said the volunteers took time to make sure every resident had a unique gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.

The Greens Christmas Giveaway

The Greens is currently suffering its second outbreak. Just eight cases of COVID-19 were reported during the facility’s previous bout with the coronavirus, which began in early August and concluded around the end of October.

An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting. An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after there is no evidence of continued transmission within a facility.

Twenty-four employees of The Greens have tested positive in connection with the current outbreak, placing additional stress on the staff members working to contain the spread of the virus.

“It has affected the staff tremendously,” Gray said. “It’s really hard on them, and they’re special people to be in there doing what they’re doing. They really are heroes.”

