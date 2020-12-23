Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.