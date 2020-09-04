After Weeks With No New Cases, Aberdeen Nursing Home Sees County's 2nd Largest Outbreak

Nearly 50 people have contracted COVID-19 at an Aberdeen nursing home that is currently experiencing the second largest coronavirus outbreak to date in Moore County.
Fourteen employees and 35 residents of Accordius at Aberdeen recently tested positive for the disease, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The latest tally shows a surge in cases from a week earlier, when the agency said only four cases had been identified at the facility.
Louis Gregory, a county commissioner who also serves on the local board of health, called the spike in infections “alarming.”
“It’s very disturbing,” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
Located on Pee Dee Road, the 100-bed facility was previously known as Kingswood Nursing. Records from the Moore County Register of Deeds show the nursing home was taken over in November by Accordius Health, a Charlotte company that did not respond to multiple messages from The Pilot seeking comment.
The outbreak in Aberdeen began after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in July. An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison. When an outbreak is identified in a long-term care setting, all residents and employees must undergo weekly testing.
The increased testing often yields additional cases, but that didn’t happen with Accordius. Weeks passed with no new infections, and it began to look as if the nursing home had successfully prevented the virus from spreading to its elderly residents.
On Aug. 18, Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, shared then-current data on outbreaks in local nursing homes with county commissioners. After reviewing the data, Commissioner Frank Quis asked Wittmann why Accordius was the only facility where no residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
“It appears that what they’re doing is effective,” Wittmann said.
An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility over a 28-day period, according to NCDHHS. Because no new cases had been linked to Accordius at Aberdeen, the nursing home was expected to be removed from the state’s list of ongoing outbreaks in congregate-living settings.
“They were almost at the end of their original outbreak,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “They were literally right on the cusp of aging out of their outbreak status.”
But shortly before the outbreak would have concluded, a resident of the nursing home tested positive. That infection, Garner said, may have led to the others.
About a third of the nursing home’s residents are now in quarantine, according to an employee who recently spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to comment on the situation.
Garner said the health department’s nursing division first noticed the spike in cases on Aug. 28. The agency tried submitting the information to NCDHHS for inclusion in that day’s semiweekly report on outbreaks in long-term care settings, Garner said, but the state’s reporting deadline for local health departments had already passed.
By the time the state updated its data on Tuesday, the outbreak in Aberdeen had ballooned to 49 cases.
A few hours before NCDHHS posted the latest numbers on its website, Wittmann gave another presentation to the Moore County Board of Commissioners. He failed to mention the surge in infections at Accordius.
“He came to our meeting and not one comment was made of it,” Gregory said. “We want to do what is right, but you can’t do what is right if you don’t have knowledge of what is going on.”
Gregory’s comments were echoed by Commissioner Catherine Graham, who said she would have asked questions had she been informed of the situation.
This is not the first time Wittmann has faced scrutiny for not providing information about an outbreak.
When the county’s first known outbreak began in April at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Wittmann claimed the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 prevented him from identifying the facility. The nursing home was eventually identified by The Pilot through a public records request.
Over 80 infections and six deaths were linked to Pinehurst Health & Rehabilitation before the outbreak, which remains the largest and deadliest in Moore County, ended.
Of the 22 deaths reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, 13 are related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Two residents of Fox Hollow Senior Living died in June, and four residents of Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care died in July. Both outbreaks have since concluded.
A resident of Quail Haven Village, a Pinehurst nursing home where an outbreak was identified in August, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19. Seven residents and three employees of the nursing home have also contracted the disease.
What these hyperventilating “outbreak” articles confirm - all the draconian rules restricting movement, visitation, masks, isolation, hand sanitizer, face shields, etc. - nothing works! Why not try the opposite - revert to normal policies from a year ago, especially physical outdoor activity. Continuing to do this same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.
You're recommending the Swedish model. THAT's the definition of insanity. Sometimes Kent, I think you'd be very happy if you were the only person left on the planet.
John Misiaszek
