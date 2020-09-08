Infections have again spiked at an Aberdeen nursing home experiencing the county’s second largest outbreak of COVID-19.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported that 53 residents and 25 employees had tested positive for the disease at Accordius at Aberdeen. The latest tally shows an increase of 28 infections since Friday, when the state said 49 cases were linked to the nursing home.
Located on Pee Dee Road, the 100-bed facility was previously known as Kingswood Nursing. The outbreak began after three staff members tested positive in July.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison. When an outbreak is identified in a long-term care setting, all residents and employees must undergo weekly testing.
The increased testing often yields additional cases, but that didn’t happen with Accordius. Weeks passed with no new infections, and it began to look as if the nursing home had successfully prevented the virus from spreading to its elderly residents.
Days before Accordius was expected to be removed from the state’s list of ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities, a resident of the nursing home tested positive. That infection may have led to the others, according a spokesperson for the Moore County Health Department.
At least 244 infections and 13 deaths have been reported in connection with outbreaks at local long-term care facilities. Seven of the 10 outbreaks identified in Moore County are considered “active” by NCDHHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.