The county’s 10th coronavirus outbreak has been reported at a mental health facility in Aberdeen.
Four employees and a resident of Sherwood Park Home recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The small facility is located at the end of Robin Hood Lane, a neighborhood near Sand Pit Road.
On Friday, the Moore County Health Department and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services both identified the facility as RHA Health Services, which is actually the company that owns Sherwood Park Home. The 15-bed facility provides “support services for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities,” according to the local health department.
Records from the health services division of NCDHHS list Johnathan Bostic as the facility’s administrator. He also serves as the administrator of Magnolia Group Home, another Aberdeen facility owned by RHA Health Services.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting. The county’s nine other outbreaks, six of which are ongoing, have occurred in nursing homes and assisted living communities for the elderly.
Thirteen of the 22 deaths attributed to the disease in Moore County are related to outbreaks in long-term care settings, along with 215 of the 1,364 infections confirmed in the area since the start of the pandemic.
