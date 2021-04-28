All 6th grade students at Southern Middle will spend the next two weeks attending classes remotely after multiple children tested positive for COVID-19.
The Moore County Health Department announced Wednesday that a so-called cluster of infections had been identified at the Aberdeen school.
A cluster is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as at least five positive cases over a two-week period. Eight cases, all involving students, have been reported at Southern Middle.
“Guidelines for isolation have been provided to all COVID-19 positive students from Southern Middle,” the local health department said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, a remote learning plan has been implemented for all 6th grade classrooms at the school until May 12.”
Twelve staff members and 29 students at Southern Middle have tested positive since August, according to data from the Moore County school system. Nearly 220 students of Southern Middle and other local schools are “currently under quarantine due to exposure” to the virus, the school system said.
Cases involving students and faculty members of Moore County schools account for 667, or about 7.5 percent, of all COVID-19 infections reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
A positive test does not mean they are sick, with a false positive rate of 90% among those tested. Are they sick? Do they have symptoms? Why punish the whole school for a handful of cases that are likely false anyway? No wonder parents are fleeing government schools in droves.
Once again we know that Kent is lying. How do we know? His fingers are hitting the keypad of his home computer. "False positive rate of 90% among those tested," he writes. Wrong. The false positive rate is less than 1%. See below:
"Most false-positive results are thought to be due to lab contamination or other problems with how the lab has performed the test, not limitations of the test itself."
https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/which-test-is-best-for-covid-19-2020081020734#:~:text=The%20false%20positive%20rate%20%E2%80%94,of%20the%20test%20itself.
False Positives in PCR Tests for COVID-19
By Andrew N. Cohen, PhD
"Three types of tests are used to diagnose current, active infection by the COVID-19 virus: PCR tests, rapid molecular tests, and antigen tests. PCR tests are generally held to be the most accurate, and are often used as the "gold standard" against which the other types of tests are measured...results have become available from a few external quality assessments of COVID-19 tests. These have false-positive rates ranging from under 0.4 to 0.7 percent... evidence..from real-world uses of COVID-19 PCR tests wherein positive results were checked with additional tests. In most of these, the false-positive rate was between 0.2 and 0.9 percent."
https://www.icd10monitor.com/false-positives-in-pcr-tests-for-covid-19
There are dozens and dozens of such articles regarding the false positive rates of Covid testing. It took me less than one minute to find these two. I again call on the editors of The Pilot to withdraw Kent's lying comments that, if believed, put peoples lives at risk, especially when they endanger our children.
