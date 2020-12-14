St. Joseph of the Pines' nursing home is located in Southern Pines.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The local health department announced five new deaths in connection with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 75 in Moore County.

Three of the deceased individuals were elderly residents of the Southern Pines nursing home operated by St. Joseph of the Pines. More than 80 infections have been linked to an ongoing outbreak at the nursing home since August.

Two female residents of the facility died on Dec. 2, the health department said. They were both older than 75.

A male resident of the facility died Wednesday. He was also older than 75, according to the health department.

The other deaths announced Monday involve individuals whose infections are blamed on community spread. They include a woman older than 75 who died on Dec. 7, the department said, and a man “between the ages of 50 and 64” who died on Wednesday.

Fifty-two of the county’s 75 deaths are related to outbreaks in long-term care settings. A total of four people have now died in connection with the outbreak at St. Joseph of the Pines.

