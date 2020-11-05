Coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Moore County, with seven new deaths announced Thursday by the local health department.
Four of the deaths involve elderly residents of Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home that has been ravaged by the virus. The deceased residents include a man and two women older than 75, the health department said, and a man in the “65 to 74 age range.”
The nursing home is experiencing the largest outbreak to date in Moore County. A total of 13 deaths and 119 infections have been linked to the facility since September.
One of the other new deaths announced Thursday involves a man older than 75 who lived at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, an assisted living community that has also suffered a large outbreak. Six other residents there have died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, along with an employee who did not reside in Moore County.
The two other deaths announced Thursday are attributed to “community spread,” according to the health department. The pandemic’s death toll in Moore County now stands at 57, with 38 deaths connected to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
This story is developing.
(3) comments
Would someone please explain to me and others how someone like Kent Misegades gets away with posting his hateful comments when the Pilot tells posters to be truthful and be nice?
57 x 6% = 3.4 actual deaths in Moore County caused solely by the sChina flu. How many people die annually in our County from flu-related illnesses? Probably far more than 3.4.
You’re all heart Kent,Wait don’t you call yourself a Christian every time you’re on here?
