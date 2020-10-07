Another resident of Accordius Health at Aberdeen has died of complications from COVID-19, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 36 in Moore County.
The deceased was a white man older than 75, according to a news release from the Moore County Health Department. He died on Sept. 21.
Six deaths are now linked to Accordius Health, which is currently experiencing the county’s largest coronavirus outbreak in a long-term care setting. Over 80 infections have been reported at the nursing home since July.
Five residents of the facility died after contracting COVID-19, along with an employee who did not reside in Moore County. Outbreaks in local nursing homes and assisted living communities have claimed 22 lives.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison. When an outbreak is declared at a facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing.
Coronavirus outbreaks were being monitored in five local nursing homes and three residential care facilities on Tuesday. There are more active outbreaks in Moore County than in any of the surrounding counties, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
September was by far the deadliest month of the pandemic in the county, with 15 deaths reported. July was a distant second with seven deaths.
All but four of the county’s deaths involve individuals older than 65. The youngest person to die of complications from COVID-19 in Moore County was a 49-year-old Pinebluff woman who worked as a clinical counselor, according to a recent review of death certificates filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds.
Women account for half of the county’s deaths, the health department said. The agency’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus shows that seven Black residents, four Hispanic residents and an American Indian resident have died. The other individuals were white.
Moore County accounted for less than a percent of the nearly 3,700 deaths reported across the state on Wednesday. The local health department estimates that 1,604 people, or about 87 percent of the county’s confirmed cases, have recovered from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.