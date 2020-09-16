Accordius at Aberdeen was formerly known as Kingswood Nursing.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Moore County Health Department on Wednesday announced that four more residents have died in connection with COVID-19, bringing the disease’s local death toll to 27.

A woman aged 25 to 49 is among the deceased, the department said, making her the youngest resident to die of complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The other three deaths involve residents of Accordius Health at Aberdeen, a nursing home that is currently experiencing the county’s second largest outbreak of the virus. Nearly 80 infections have been identified at the facility in recent weeks.

Sixteen of the county’s coronavirus deaths are linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings.

A record five deaths have been announced by the health department in little over 24 hours. The agency does not share identifying information about individuals who die of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, The Pilot reported that Robert Hamilton, who for years ran a Southern Pines toy store with his wife, died of complications from the disease on Sept. 8 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He was 75.

This story is developing; check back for updates.

Kent Misegades

Assuming Moore County is like the average for the US, fewer than two of these deaths should really be attributed to this flu. The CDC finally admitted last week that only 6% of those whose deaths have been attributed to it died solely from it. And for this we shut down the country.

Barbara Misiaszek

More misinformation from Kent. Is the world flat too?

John Misiaszek

