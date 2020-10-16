The coronavirus has now claimed 38 lives in Moore County, with two new deaths announced Friday by the local health department.
One of the deceased individuals was a man in the “65 to 74 age range” who died on Oct. 3, the health department said. The other individual was a man older than 75 who died on Oct. 8.
Both men contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, through community spread, according to the health department. Sixteen of the county’s deaths have now been attributed to community spread, while the other 22 deaths are linked to coronavirus outbreaks in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Over 2,080 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. The health department said nearly 250 of those infections are active, while an estimated 1,794 people, or about 86 percent of the county’s reported cases, are believed to be recovered from the disease.
The county’s average number of new infections per day was 26 for the seven days ending Friday. About 9.5 percent of all coronavirus tests administered in Moore County have come back positive.
The health department is urging residents to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu, which can make individuals more susceptible to COVID-19.
“Getting your seasonal flu vaccine is extremely important, now more so than ever,” Robert Wittmann, director of the department, said in a statement. “Flu can be a serious, even life-threatening, disease. It is vital for everyone to get vaccinated, especially with flu season happening concurrently along with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Wittmann said the health department wants to do “everything we can to minimize having two respiratory outbreaks circulating simultaneously.”
“Flu vaccination not only offers you individual protection, but it could potentially lessen the strain on our healthcare systems in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients,” he said.
The health department will hold a drive-thru coronavirus testing event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Zion Grove AME Church in Eagle Springs. Tests will be administered at no cost to residents through a partnership with Goshen Medical Center.
Health insurance is not required, but patients with insurance are asked to bring their policy information to the church. Participants must pre-register for the event by calling 910-267-2044.
