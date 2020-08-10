Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center 

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

A second outbreak of the coronavirus has been identified at a Pinehurst nursing home that previously experienced the county’s worst outbreak of COVID-19.

In its latest semiweekly report on outbreaks in congregate living settings, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said an employee and a resident of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the disease. An outbreak is defined by the state as any occurrence of two or more active cases in a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.

More than 80 infections were reported during a previous outbreak at the nursing home, with 60 residents and 24 employees testing positive. That outbreak is also blamed for the deaths of an employee and five residents.

On Friday, the Moore County Health Department issued a news release announcing newly reported outbreaks at Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage and at The Greens in Pinehurst. The release did not mention the second outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

The previous outbreak, which began in April, was the first reported in Moore County. The Health Department initially refused to identify Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation as the affected facility, but the agency eventually acquiesced to a public records request filed by The Pilot.

The Pilot later reported on allegations made by multiple employees of the nursing home. In separate interviews, the employees all claimed they were told not to wear face coverings in the weeks leading up to the outbreak because it might upset the facility’s elderly residents.

An outbreak is considered over if "there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” according to NCDHHS. The earlier outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation was declared over in early July.

This is the first time the agency has reported a second outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Moore County. 

This story is developing; check back for updates.

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

Health Director? There must be some other term we could use to define the individual nominally holding that position in Moore County?

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days