A second coronavirus outbreak has been identified at Quail Haven in Pinehurst.
On Friday, the Moore County Health Department announced that three employees of the assisted living community had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as two of more active infections in a congregate-living facility.
Six employees and six elderly residents of Quail Haven tested positive during the previous outbreak, and a resident there died of complications from COVID-19. That outbreak was considered to be concluded by DHHS after weeks passed with no evidence of continued transmission within the facility.
Outbreaks are being monitored in four other local long-term care facilities in Moore County. They include:
• Peak Resources Pinelake, where nearly 120 infections have been reported and where 15 residents have died.
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where 90 infections have been reported and where six residents and an employee have died.
• Magnolia Gardens, where 60 infections have been reported and where three residents have died.
• St. Joseph of the Pines, where 10 infections have been reported.
