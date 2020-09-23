Peak Resources Pinelake has become the first long-term care facility in Moore County to experience a second outbreak of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday evening, the Moore County Health Department said seven employees and five residents of the Carthage nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak is declared by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services whenever two or more infections are linked to a nursing home, assisted living community or prison.
The previous outbreak was identified at the facility in early August, when four staff members and a resident tested positive. That outbreak was considered to be concluded by NCDHHS after weeks passed with no evidence of continued transmission at the nursing home.
There are now seven active outbreaks in long-term care settings across Moore County. Other facilities with outbreaks include:
• Accordius at Aberdeen, where 54 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive, and where an employee and three residents have died in connection with COVID-19.
• Elmcroft Senior Living, where six residents and 11 staff members have tested positive.
• Sherwood Park Home, where four residents and nine staff members have tested positive.
• Quail Haven Village, where seven residents and three staff members have tested positive, and where a resident has died.
• The Greens at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation, where four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
• St. Joseph of the Pines, where three employees have tested positive.
