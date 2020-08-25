A second case of COVID-19 has been identified at the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage.
The sheriff’s office said the jail’s general population was not exposed to the infected inmate. The agency has been isolating new inmates from the jail’s general population for 14 days in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading at the facility.
“The inmate is asymptomatic and is doing well, showing no signs of distress or discomfort,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The Moore County Detention Center is working with the Health Department assisting with contact tracing, which is minimal, because of the inmate’s separation from the general population.”
A different inmate tested positive for COVID-19 in July, becoming the first reported infection at the facility.
