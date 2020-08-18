COVID-19 has now claimed 21 lives in Moore County.
The latest death was announced Tuesday by the Moore County Health Department. The deceased is a Hispanic man older than 50, the agency said.
He is the fourth Hispanic resident and the 11th male to die of the disease, according to the Health Department’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus. The man died Saturday, the agency said.
This is the ninth death attributed to “community spread,” according to the Health Department. The other 12 deaths are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
An employee and five residents of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center died following at outbreak at the nursing home in April. Two residents of Fox Hollow Senior Living died in June, and four residents of Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care died in July.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Robert Wittmann, director of the Health Department, said the death rate for the county is “.002 percent.”
“When you look at our county and other counties throughout the state and nation, the citizens of Moore County are doing pretty darn good job,” he said.
A total of 1,111 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since March. The Health Department estimates that 972 of those patients — or about 87 percent of local cases — have recovered from the disease.
The county is seeing an uptick in cases involving individuals younger than 18.
A total of 136 such cases were displayed Tuesday on the Health Department’s online dashboard. Children and teens account for about 12 percent of the county’s reported infections
Earlier in the pandemic, younger residents made up fewer cases than any other age group. There are now more local cases linked to people ages 17 and younger than cases involving individuals ages 18 to 24.
