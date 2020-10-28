Coronavirus outbreak numbers for Moore County as of Oct. 27, 2020.

Coronavirus outbreak numbers for Moore County as of Oct. 27, 2020. 

 Graphic by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Two nursing homes are now tied for the largest coronavirus outbreaks in Moore County, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 180 infections have been linked to Accordius Health in Aberdeen and Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage, with 90 cases reported at each facility. The nursing homes also account for 10 of the 43 local deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. 

An outbreak is defined by NCDHHS as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting. When an outbreak is identified at a long-term care facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Nearly 19 percent of all coronavirus cases reported in Moore County since March are related to outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities, along with 26 of the county’s deaths.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days