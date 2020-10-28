Two nursing homes are now tied for the largest coronavirus outbreaks in Moore County, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 180 infections have been linked to Accordius Health in Aberdeen and Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage, with 90 cases reported at each facility. The nursing homes also account for 10 of the 43 local deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
An outbreak is defined by NCDHHS as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting. When an outbreak is identified at a long-term care facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly coronavirus testing.
Nearly 19 percent of all coronavirus cases reported in Moore County since March are related to outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities, along with 26 of the county’s deaths.
