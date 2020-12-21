The Moore County Health Department has announced two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the pandemic’s local death toll to 77.
The deceased individuals, both men older than 75, were residents of local nursing homes that have been ravaged by the coronavirus, according the health department. One of the men died Dec. 8 at the Health Center at St. Joseph of the Pines. The other man died Dec. 10 at Quail Haven Village.
Fifty-four of the county’s deaths are now linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The other deaths involve people who developed infections after being exposed to the virus in the community, the health department said.
Over 4,300 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. Outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities account for about 20 percent of the county’s total cases.
Cases spiked in the county after Thanksgiving, and the health department is worried that Christmas could set off another wave of infections.
The agency is urging residents to avoid traveling outside the county. People are also being asked not to host or attend holiday gatherings.
“We’ve all had to make sacrifices this year in order to protect the ones we love from the virus,” said Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department. “Unfortunately, we must continue to sacrifice and adapt as the Christmas holiday approaches.”
