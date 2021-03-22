The Greens and Peak Resources

 

 File photographs by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

New coronavirus outbreaks have been identified at two local nursing homes that were both ravaged by earlier outbreaks. 

Facilities with newly announced outbreaks include The Greens in Pinehurst, where the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said two elderly residents recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where a resident and a staff member tested positive. An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting.

The Greens and Peak Resources Pinelake are now tied for the most outbreaks linked to a local long-term care facility since the start of the pandemic. Both nursing homes are experiencing their third outbreaks.

An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after a facility goes 28 days with no evidence of continued transmission. If additional infections are identified at a facility after that period, a new outbreak is declared.

The first outbreak at Peak Resources Pinelake was relatively small, with a resident and five employees testing positive. But the nursing home’s second bout with the virus remains the largest and deadliest outbreak recorded to date in Moore County. 

Over 130 infections and 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in connection with that outbreak, which lasted nearly seven months. 

Eight people tested positive during the first outbreak at The Greens. The nursing home’s second outbreak yielded 110 infections and is blamed for 16 deaths, making it the county’s second deadliest outbreak.

While vaccination clinics have been held at both nursing homes through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, it is not clear how many residents or staff members availed themselves of the voluntary shots.

Seven active outbreaks were linked to the county on Friday, up from five outbreaks at the beginning of March. Only 10 counties are currently experiencing more outbreaks than Moore, according to DHHS.

Click the image below to read the latest outbreak report from DHHS.

Download PDF Outbreak Report March 19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days