New coronavirus outbreaks have been identified at two local nursing homes that were both ravaged by earlier outbreaks.
Facilities with newly announced outbreaks include The Greens in Pinehurst, where the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said two elderly residents recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where a resident and a staff member tested positive. An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting.
The Greens and Peak Resources Pinelake are now tied for the most outbreaks linked to a local long-term care facility since the start of the pandemic. Both nursing homes are experiencing their third outbreaks.
An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after a facility goes 28 days with no evidence of continued transmission. If additional infections are identified at a facility after that period, a new outbreak is declared.
The first outbreak at Peak Resources Pinelake was relatively small, with a resident and five employees testing positive. But the nursing home’s second bout with the virus remains the largest and deadliest outbreak recorded to date in Moore County.
Over 130 infections and 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in connection with that outbreak, which lasted nearly seven months.
Eight people tested positive during the first outbreak at The Greens. The nursing home’s second outbreak yielded 110 infections and is blamed for 16 deaths, making it the county’s second deadliest outbreak.
While vaccination clinics have been held at both nursing homes through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, it is not clear how many residents or staff members availed themselves of the voluntary shots.
Seven active outbreaks were linked to the county on Friday, up from five outbreaks at the beginning of March. Only 10 counties are currently experiencing more outbreaks than Moore, according to DHHS.
Click the image below to read the latest outbreak report from DHHS.
