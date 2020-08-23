Parents of children attending the Academy of Moore County were notified Saturday that two individuals at the Aberdeen charter school had tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made by Crystal Bonville, the academy’s assistant director of education, in a post on the web platform ClassDojo.
“We are trying to stop the spread of this disease in the classes that have been exposed to the positive case,” Bonville wrote in the post, an image of which was shared with The Pilot.
She did not say if the infected individuals are students or faculty members at the school, which resumed in-person instruction on Aug. 3. Writing in a comment on the original post, Bonville said the administration “can not share who tested positive” because of privacy laws.
The announcement came less than a week after the academy told parents that about 24 students would need to quarantine until further notice because a teacher had shown symptoms of COVID-19.
A separate pair of infections was reported Friday evening at Robbins Elementary School, which reopened to students on Monday.
“Following guidance from the Moore County Health Department, one of our classrooms is being asked to quarantine for 14 days,” Christine Laurita, principal of Robbins Elementary, said in a prerecorded phone message to parents. “We are working closely with the Moore County Health Department to take all the appropriate steps to curb further spread of the virus.”
Catherine Murphy, director of communications for Moore County schools, said she could not disclose if the infected individuals are students or teachers.
(2) comments
Anyone who has raised children knows - when schools start in the fall each year, the flu, pink eye, etc. make the rounds through kids and adults. In my day this included the measles, mumps, chicken pocks, etc. and we all survived just fine. Our three kids would get something each fall but eventually their immune systems strengthened and this ended. My older son missed one day of school in four years of high school due to illness. What people today call herd immunity is all part of God’s amazing creation of humans that heal themselves.
Kent Misegades The Pilot/Pinehurst Pinocchio strikes again, he simply doesn't have any idea what he is talking about and as usual is spouting nonsense: the MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella, Varicella vaccine protects against chicken pox ( not however against chicken pocks) and can be administered up to 5 days after suspected exposure to prevent most cases. There is no vaccine that prevents Covid-19 much less one that provides protection after suspected exposure nor is there any indication thus far that Covid-19 produces or will ever produce herd immunity. Invoking religion is no substitute for accurate facts.
