Sheila Brown administers a coronavirus test to a motorist at New Home Baptist Church in Vass.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Two drive-thru coronavirus testing events will be held next week in Carthage.

Tests will be administered from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Missionary Baptist Church on Needmoore Road, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Moore County Health Department’s office on Pinehurst Avenue.

Both events are free to residents through a collaboration with Goshen Medical Center. Health insurance is not required, but insured patients are asked to bring their policy information.

Six community testing events have been conducted in Moore County since August. Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said 45 tests were administered during the most recent event, which was held Thursday in Vass.

Three of the earlier events were held in the Robbins area, which is home to a disproportionate share of the county’s infections. Despite serving only 8 percent of the population, the town’s primary ZIP code is linked to about 16 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Moore County — more than any other postal code.

For information about testing at First Missionary Baptist Church, call 910-224-4458. To register for the event at the health department, call 910-267-2044.

Kent Misegades

Gosh that woman looks like toucan wearing that mask. A red MAGA mask would look better.

Kent Misegades

No medical service on the planet is free. Who is paying for this and who earns what from it? How do per tests in our county cost compared to other counties?

Barbara Misiaszek

Insulting a person for doing the right thing? The cost of this medical service is much less than the cost of shutting down the economy. If you and your kind would understand that Kent we could finally control this virus. It's YOU who is costing our county trillions of dollars. Why is that so difficult for YOU to understand Kent?

John Misiaszek

